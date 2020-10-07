  1. Home
Vijayakanth’s Hospitalisation Rumours: Party issues statement; Requests people not to believe fake news

Vijayakanth and his wife Premalatha were admitted in a Chennai based private hospital after testing positive for COVID 19 and they both were discharged last week.
Veteran actor and DMDK party president Vijayakath was receiving treatment at a private hospital along with his wife after they both tested positive for COVID 19. A couple of days back, his party official released a statement saying that they both recovered from the virus and that they were discharged. However, another report has now come up stating that there were complications in his health and that he was admitted to the hospital again.

Rubbishing the rumours, his party has now released another statement saying that the actor turned politician is hale and healthy and that he was in the hospital one for an examination. They also requested people not to believe in any rumours. “DMDK leader Captain Vijayakant has been admitted in a private hospital for a second phase on examination. He is hale and healthy. Please do not trust any sorts of rumours that are being circulated on his health”, the statement read.

Vijayakanth, who retired from acting a few years back, has been actively involved in politics. However, due to his health condition, he has stayed away from media. His health has been improving this year, and there has been no complications or downfall in his health this year. Last year, the actor had some surgeries and he recovered from the same in a jiffy. It is expected that he will make a public appearance soon along with his wife Premalatha.

