Vijayakanth's wife Premalatha addresses husband’s health rumors; the actor shows signs of improvement

Tamil Nadu icon and veteran actor Vijayakanth, known for his illustrious career spanning over 150 films, served as the state's opposition leader from 2011 to 2016. On November 20th of this year, the 71-year-old actor-turned-politician was admitted to the hospital due to a persistent cough and throat ache. While his condition was initially reported as stable, the actor’s health updates indicate a slight deterioration, prompting the need for pulmonary support. He is expected to remain under observation for an additional two weeks.

Recently the hospital's official statement issued on Wednesday revealed that Vijayakanth initially showed significant improvement, but a slight deterioration necessitated minimal pulmonary support. The medical team remains optimistic about his full recovery, anticipating a potential 14-day hospital stay for continuous monitoring.

False news about the actor was spreading like wildfire on social media and YouTube channels recently. Concerns regarding Vijayakanth's health sparked widespread speculation among his followers and fans, including unfounded rumors of his demise. Addressing the mounting rumors among fans and supporters, Vijayakanth's wife, Premalatha, for the first time publicly addressed the actor’s health.

The actor’s wife Premalatha took to Vijayakant X (formally Twitter) released the video and captioned the video as, "The captain is fine. Soon he will return home in full health and meet us all.- Mrs. Premalatha Vijayakanth."

A Closer Look at Actor Vijayakanth

Vijayakanth has been hospitalized for the past few days. His party members have assured him that the actor-politician is undergoing routine checkups and will be discharged soon. Recently, the DMDK party refuted television reports claiming Vijayakanth was on ventilator support, emphasizing the falsity of this information.

Before venturing into politics, Vijayakanth established a remarkable career as an actor, starring in renowned films like Honest Raj, Thyagam, Tamizh Selvan, and many more. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time in the Kollywood film industry.

In September 2005, he announced the formation of his political party, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). He contested in the 2006 Legislative Assembly elections, securing a single seat. In the 2011 elections, the DMDK allied with AIADMK, achieving victory. Vijayakanth served as the opposition leader for the subsequent five years.

