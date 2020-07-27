Vijayalakshmi attempts suicide; Kasturi Shankar meets her family at hospital; Reveals her conversation to Usha

Vijayalakshmi was immediately rushed to hospital yesterday after she attempted to give up her life and is now recovering. Actress Kasthuri Shankar also visited yesteryear actress and met her family.

(TRIGGER WARNING) As earlier we reported, Tamil actor Vijayalakshmi attempted suicide after sharing a video of herself on the Facebook page. In the video shared by her, she is seen accusing Naam Tamizhar party leader Seeman of mental harassment. The actress reveals that she was constantly harassed by Seeman and his party members. "This is my last video. I have been under extreme stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his party men. I tried my best to survive for my mother and my sister. I have been humiliated by Hari Nadar in the media. I have consumed BP tablets. In some time my BP will be low and I will be dead," Vijayalakshmi reveals in her FB video.

Vijayalakshmi was immediately rushed to hospital yesterday and is recovering. Actress Kasthuri Shankar also visited yesteryear actress and met her family at the hospital. Revealing about it, she tweeted, "Met Vijayalakshmi's family in the hospital, offered them all help. They are just three broken women, cornered, paranoid, tragic. I have worked with Usha, attended her marriage, watched her life unravel. Couldn't even recognise her yesterday."

She also revealed about her conversation with Vijayalakshmi's sister Usha. "Now for the inconvenient truth- I listened to Usha explain their travails for nearly an hour. Every sentence was about two persons. She made several serious allegations, but unfortunately, could not corroborate them. A lot of details didn't fit," Kasthuri tweeted.

I hope it will all make better sense when the stress comes down. But whatever I heard yesterday, was a long list of complaints against three persons. When I probed further, I was met with sharp suspicion and hostility. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 27, 2020

