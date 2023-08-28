Vijayalakshmi lodges complaint against Seeman for cheating and threatening her; seeks his arrest

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to suicide

Actress Vijayalakshmi has filed a complaint demanding Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman’s arrest. The actress has filed a police complaint and has alleged that she was in a relationship with Seeman. Vijayalakshmi has accused Seeman of cheating on her even after he promised that he would marry her.

Vijayalakshmi has filed a police complaint demanding the arrest of Seeman for cheating on her and threatening her via phone. The actress has been speaking out against Seeman for the past few years. Vijayalakshmi has not just issued statements but also moved to court against the Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator.

Vijayalakshmi had reportedly attempted suicide in 2020 and had alleged then that Seeman and Hari Nadar were threatening her. She has addressed the media and stated that she will proceed further with the police complaint, saying, "Even after several years, no action has been taken on my complaint against Seeman. Hence, I chose to knock on the doors of the police. I have faith in the DMK government and the police."

Vijayalakshmi had conducted a press conference right after filing the police complaint against Seeman. During the media interaction, Vijayalakshmi broke down in tears as she addressed the issue. She said that she has been fighting the battle against Seeman for the past five years. Vijayalakshmi also stated that she is going to fight many more battles and that the police complaint is just the beginning.

In 2020, Vijayalakshmi was rushed to the hospital after a suicide attempt, and the actress later claimed that she was discharged abruptly and had no clue about what went down. Back then, Vijayalakshmi said, "There is no limit to Seeman's atrocities. I have been releasing videos and photos of the leader, and he has just turned a blind eye to them. If he responds and comes forward to talk, we can resolve this matter easily. But, instead, he is going on spreading derogatory rumors about me and that I am doing drama."

Seeman has been married to K Kayalvizhi. She is the daughter of K Kalimuthu, who was the former Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. They got married in September 2013.

