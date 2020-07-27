  1. Home
Vijayalakshmi’s Viral Video: Twitterati demand action against politician Seeman for allegedly harassing her

Vijayalakshmi, who is known for her roles in popular films like Friends and Boss Engira Baskaran, has been voicing against Seeman and accusing him of harassment.
(Trigger Warning)

Tamil actress Vijayalakshmi attempted suicide on Sunday and posted a video on social media. In the video, the yesteryear actor spoke about the alleged harassment and bullying by followers of Naam Thamizhar party’s supremo Seeman and Panankattu Padai’s Hari Nadar. According to reports, she is currently receiving treatment at a Chennai-based hospital. Vijayalakshmi, who is known for her roles in popular films like Friends and Boss Engira Baskaran, has been voicing against Seeman and accusing him of harassment. Now, Twitterati are demanding action against those involved in the case.

In the video which she uploaded on Sunday evening, Vijayalakshmi said, “I have taken my tablets for BP and probably this would be my last video. I have been in tremendous stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his followers. After I am gone, I want you all to fight for me. Though I love my family, I am giving up because I have been humiliated by Hari Nadar recently. Just because I was born in Karnataka, Seeman has tortured me a lot.”

Check out the Tweets here:

In the video, she also addressed the Kanadigas by speaking in Kannada and explaining what happened. Now, several people from the industry including Kasthuri and Gayathri have reached out to her family and offered aid. It should be noted that Vijayalakshmi had even reached out to Rajinikanth to help her with several issues. It is also being reported that the actor attempted suicide six years back. She fell sick in 2019 and when she could not pay the medical bills, Kannada actor Ravi Prakash reportedly paid her bills.

If you or someone you know need emotional help, reach out to a professional health specialist. There are several helplines available for the same.

