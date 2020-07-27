Vijayalakshmi’s Viral Video: Twitterati demand action against politician Seeman for allegedly harassing her

Vijayalakshmi, who is known for her roles in popular films like Friends and Boss Engira Baskaran, has been voicing against Seeman and accusing him of harassment.

(Trigger Warning)

Tamil actress Vijayalakshmi attempted suicide on Sunday and posted a video on social media. In the video, the yesteryear actor spoke about the alleged harassment and bullying by followers of Naam Thamizhar party’s supremo Seeman and Panankattu Padai’s Hari Nadar. According to reports, she is currently receiving treatment at a Chennai-based hospital. Vijayalakshmi, who is known for her roles in popular films like Friends and Boss Engira Baskaran, has been voicing against Seeman and accusing him of harassment. Now, Twitterati are demanding action against those involved in the case.

In the video which she uploaded on Sunday evening, Vijayalakshmi said, “I have taken my tablets for BP and probably this would be my last video. I have been in tremendous stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his followers. After I am gone, I want you all to fight for me. Though I love my family, I am giving up because I have been humiliated by Hari Nadar recently. Just because I was born in Karnataka, Seeman has tortured me a lot.”

Stay Strong #Vijayalakshmi — Joy SAMUEL Carie (@joy_samuel79) July 27, 2020

#Vijayalakshmi

Cyber Bullying is happening and it is day-to-day affairs in India. She is proof of Cyber Bullying & Justice Denial. Bring the perpetrators to justice at least now. Law and Legal System are for the Citizens or the Bullies? Now is the time for the Judiciary to act. — Ganesh Kumar R (@eraganeshkumar) July 27, 2020

Tamil actor Vijaya Lakshmi alleged attempted suicide on Sunday and has been admitted to hospital in Chennai where is undergoing treatment. She cited that social media abuse and bullying by the followers of Naam Thamizhar party leader Seeman #Vijayalakshmi pic.twitter.com/KFRc0Sd5zw — Karthik Sk (@Karthisk_7) July 27, 2020

Why seeman is not able to solve #Vijayalakshmi problem? If he cannot solve this personal issue, how will he solve the state issues?@sumanthraman @KasthuriShankar @RangarajPandeyR — Sembian B (@sembian_b) July 27, 2020

In the video, she also addressed the Kanadigas by speaking in Kannada and explaining what happened. Now, several people from the industry including Kasthuri and Gayathri have reached out to her family and offered aid. It should be noted that Vijayalakshmi had even reached out to Rajinikanth to help her with several issues. It is also being reported that the actor attempted suicide six years back. She fell sick in 2019 and when she could not pay the medical bills, Kannada actor Ravi Prakash reportedly paid her bills.

If you or someone you know need emotional help, reach out to a professional health specialist. There are several helplines available for the same.

