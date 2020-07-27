Vijayalakshmi is in severe depression says Tamil Bigg Boss 1 fame Gayathri Raghuram after meeting the former

At a time when the whole state of Tamil Nadu is talking about the viral video of actor Vijayalakshmi, Tamil Bigg Boss 1 fame and popular choreographer Gayathri Raghuram met the press and addressed the issue. She said that she provided financial aid to Vijayalakshmi’s family, but she needs professional as she is deeply distressed. She added that Vijayalakshmi was too scared to even share her location and said that some goons might track her down.

(Trigger Warning)

She was quoted as saying by The Times Of India, “She hasn't told what kind of mental state she is in. She was hesitant to even share her location as she was scared that goons might find her place and attack her, but at the same time she also wants to be bold and come out talk about it. She doesn't know how to fight this without any help.” On Sunday, Vijayalakshmi recorded a video and put it on social media stating that she would attempt suicide as she was too humiliated by Naam Tamilar Katchi party chief Seeman’s harassments.

In the video, she spoke about the alleged harassment and bullying by followers of Seeman and Panankattu Padai’s Hari Nadar. Media reports suggest that she is currently receiving treatment at a Chennai-based hospital. Vijayalakshmi, who is known for her roles in popular films like Friends and Boss Engira Baskaran, has been voicing against Seeman and accusing him of harassment. Several celebrities including Kasthuri has reached out to her and offered monitory aid.

If you or someone you know need emotional help, reach out to a professional health specialist. There are several helplines available for the same.