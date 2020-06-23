Vijayashanthi to feature in the remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Lucifer starring Chiranjeevi?

Now, with the news of Vijayashanthi's addition to the cast of Chiranjeevi starrer, the fans are every excited. The news reports also state that Saaho director could be helming the project.

There is a lot of buzz in the south film industry that well known actress Vijayashanthi could feature in a key role in the upcoming remake of Lucifer. The latest new reports suggest that the Sarileru Neekevvaru actress Vijayashanthi will be starring in a crucial role in the remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Lucifer. When the news came to light that south megastar Chiranjeevi will be playing the lead role in the remake of Lucifer, the fans got very excited. Now, with the news of Vijayashanthi's addition to the cast of Chiranjeevi starrer, the fans are every excited. The news reports also state that Saaho director could be helming the project.

The news reports also state that Baahubali actor Prabhas had reportedly suggested Sujeeth's name for the director's job. The Telugu remake of Lucifer could also feature south actress Suhasini. But, there is no official announcement about the casting of Vijayashanthi or Suhasini. The film's script is reportedly underway and will be completed soon. On the other hands, Chiranjeevi still has to complete the filming work on his upcoming flick, titled Acharya. The film is helmed by well-known southern director Koratala Siva.

The cast and crew has completed some parts of the filming work, major portions are still remaining. The news reports suggest that director Koratala Siva wants to plan a long schedule to finish the filming work in one go. But there is no official announcement from the makers of Acharya, as to when they will resume the shooting. The film Acharya will reportedly have a strong social message as its central theme.

(ALSO READ: Sarileru Neekevvaru: FIRST PHOTO of Vijayashanti from the sets for Mahesh Babu starrer released)

Share your comment ×