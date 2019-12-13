Vijay's Bigil and Karthi's Kaithi celebrate 50 days milestone

Kollywood films Kaithi and Bigil which had Karthi and Vijay respectively in the lead roles, have reached a 50-day milestone today.

This year’s Deepavali saw releases of two big movies in Kollywood. While Bigil had actor Vijay and Nayanthara in lead roles, Kaithi had Karthi in the key role. Today is an important day for both the movies as they have reached a 50-day milestone. The movies were released on October 25 and they are relishing a magnificent run at the box office. Bigil was directed by Atlee and Kaithi was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Kaithi, a thriller movie was produced by SR Prakashbabu, SR Prabhu and Tiruppur Vivek under Dream Warrior Pictures in collaboration with Vivekananda Films. Apart from Karthi, the film had Dheena, Narain, George Maryan and Ramana in key roles. The film showed Karthi as a released prisoner, who was looking forward to start a new life with his long lost daughter. His daughter was leading a difficult life in the premises of an orphanage and has never seen her parents. His journey to meet his daughter for the first time gets disturbed due to an unfortunate situation. How he handles the situation, whether or not he meets his daughter is the climax.

Watch Kaithi trailer here:

Bigil is a sports drama, which had Vijay playing a dual role. It narrates the story of a football champion whose life takes a topsy-turvy after the death of his father. He eventually follows the footsteps of his father and ends up being a gangster until he is forced to coach a women football team due to an unfortunate situation. It also features Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu, Amritha, Indhuja and many others.

Watch Bigil trailer here:

Credits :Twitter

Read More