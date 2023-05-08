Vijay's dad SA Chandrasekhar reveals Gautham Menon, Bharathiraja rejected doing films with his son

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest and most bankable actors in the South film industry. He is one such actor, who was a born Superstar as he made his debut as a child artist at the age of 10. His father SA Chandrasekhar launched him in movies as a child artist and lead actor as well with Naalaiya Theerpu in 1992. However, the director has now revealed that initially when he wanted to launch Vijay, no director signed him.

During a recent event in Chennai, SA Chandrasekhar, director and Father of Thalapathy Vijay, revealed how many directors didn't give his son a chance to act at the beginning of his career. He also shared that director Bharathiraja rejected to direct Vijay's movie. Chandrasekhar said, "When I first came to Chennai with the desire to become a director. I went to Bharathiraja and asked for an opportunity. But he said 'We can be friends'. After that, I became a director and made movies."

The director, actor, and father also revealed Bharathiraja also refused to make a film with Vijay. He shared, "Later, I wanted to make a film with Vijay, I asked Bharathiraja. He refused and said 'you are a good director'. Chandrasekhar also said that he approached Gautham Menon also to make a movie with Vijay but the filmmaker didn't either.

SA Chandrasekar is grateful that he only launched his son Vijay with his directorial film. He concluded by saying, "In the early days, no good directors came forward to make a film with Vijay. And that's for the better. He had become a commercial hero only because he came to my hands. He said this is all god's plan."



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Leo with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of the film. The film features a stellar star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and others. Leo is slated to hit the theatres on October 19. 2023. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.

