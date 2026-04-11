Vijay's Jana Nayagan Online Leak: Kamal Haasan thinks it’s ‘not an accident’, Rajinikanth in ‘shock and pain’

The online leak of Jana Nayagan has brought the South Indian film industry together. Several biggies have spoken about the unfortunate incident, coming in support of Thalapathy Vijay. Among them are superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who not just expressed shock but also asked the public to watch the movie only in cinema halls. Check out their post!

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan react to Jana Nayagan leak

Ahead of the theatrical release of Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, the actioner was leaked on social media. The incident was condemned by the industry. In his tweet, Rajinikanth expressed “shock and pain.”

He further wrote, “The release of the Jana Nayagan film on the internet by someone has caused shock and pain. Film associations must raise their voice against this, and the government must identify those responsible and impose severe punishment. Such crimes must not be allowed to continue in the future.”

Check out his post:

He was joined by his KHxRK co-star Kamal Haasan, who thinks “it is not an accident.” Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Nayakan actor penned, “It is the result of systemic failure. Had due process been timely, we would not be here. Inordinate delays in certification created fertile ground for piracy. When legal access is stalled, illegitimate channels take over.”

Haasan further expressed that piracy is beyond politics. “It is an attack on the art and artist itself. It endangers the work of hundreds of artists and technicians, and the investments of honest tax paying producers, exhibitors and theatre owners, all who sustain the cinema we love. Who protects the creator when the system fails? We need accountability, swift certification, strict enforcement, and real-time takedowns. I trust true lovers of cinema will unite and give a befitting response by watching the film legally in theatres, as you stood with me in the past,” penned the superstar in his post.

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Minutes ago, Vijay Deverakonda also expressed his anger over the leak. In his post, he wrote, "The #JanaNayagan leak makes me angry. I’ve experienced personally the pain and sense of loss when something like this happens, early in my career. You feel like a target, you feel a loss of hope, it’s not just about me, there are co-actors, directors, producers, and so many who have all their dreams on the line. "

The Ranabaali actor further added, "This current issue needs to get sorted Asap and the people behind it identified, and if it doesn’t it reflects a systemic failure. It keeps reminding us how insensitive people can be, and the extent some will go to cause harm without a second thought. I send my thoughts and my unconditional support to the entire team of the film."

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Celebs like Karthi, Suriya Sivakumar, Chiranjeevi Konidela, and others also raised their voices against the incident. For the unversed, Jana Nayagan was scheduled to release in cinemas on January 9, 2026. However, it was delayed due to certification issues. After the leak, fans are concerned about the film’s future.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Full Movie Leaked Online: Makers warn of consequences for accessing Thalapathy Vijay’s last film