Vijay's Master first look poster: Designer OPENS UP on the ‘blurry’ image
While Vijay fans are all over the internet after the first look poster of his upcoming movie, Master was released, some are clueless, as to why the poster is blurry. Some suggest that the poster has image of Vijay from the point of view of someone who got thrashed by Vijay in the film, others suggest that the blurry poster denotes alcoholism. We can’t help but wait for the movie’s release to know what it exactly is.
#Master pic.twitter.com/dNhDc48eDA
— Vijay (@actorvijay) 31 December 2019
Meanwhile,new speculations have surfaced suggesting that the film’s second look might release on January 16 2020, which happens to be Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday. The first look of Master was released on December 31, 2019, as a New Year treat for fans. As far as the movie is concerned, both the female leads, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea will reportedly have action sequences in the movie. It took the internet by storm and the poster instantly went viral and all their fans highly praised it.
