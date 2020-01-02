Vijay's Master lead lady Malavika Mohanan sends New Year wishes from Africa

Malavika Mohanan, who will be seen sharing screen space with actor Vijay in his next film Master, took to Instagram and wished everyone a happy new year.

Actress Malavika Mohanan, who is the daughter of renowned cinematographer KU Mohanan had made her debut in Tamil with the 2019 movie Petta. She had shared screen space with superstar Rajinikanth in the movie and it received good reviews for her performance as Sasikumar's wife. Following the role, she was repoed in to play the female lead in Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie Master, which has Vijay in the lead role. Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen playing a lead role in the film. Apparently, Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing a college student in Master.

The actor, who is in Africa for a vacation, took to her Instagram space and wished everyone a happy New Year. Post wrapping up her portions for Master, the actor went on a vacation to Africa. During the vacation, she made headline after she shared photos of safari in Tanzania. It seems, she has a keen interest and passion for wildlife. She left the netizens hugely impressed with her photographic skills after posting pictures of a lioness.

Check out Malavika Mohanan's photos below:

Meanwhile, both the female leads of the Vijay starrer Malavika Mohanan and Andrea - will have action sequences in the movie. While Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing the female lead, Kaithi villain Arjun Das will be seen in a negative role. The film also features 96 famed actor Gouri G. Kishan in a key role. Popular VJ Ramya Subramanian will be seen in a crucial role. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music and Sathyan Sooryan is cranking the camera.

