Vijay's Master tops 2020 Twitter movie charts followed by Vakeel Saab and Valimai; Check out the full list

Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, Ajith's Valimai and Thalapathy Vijay's Master are yet to release and the films have topped the most Twitter movie charts of 2020.

Thalapathy Vijay has once again proved to be one of the biggest actors down South. The actor has earned a huge number of fan following not only in India but also internationally. The Kollywood star and his movies have been ruling the Twitter list since 2018 and this time again, his upcoming movie Master has topped the chart followed by other South films like Vakeel Saab, Valimai and others. Master starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi has grabbed the first place on the most-tweeted-about movies list. The upcoming film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das and Andrea Jeremiah with Lokesh Kanagaraj helming the project.

Other South films that are in the top 10 list are Vakeel Saab, Valimai, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Soorarai Pottru, RRR, Pushpa, Sarileru Neekevvaru, KGF Chapter 2 and Darbar. Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, Ajith's Valimai and Thalapathy Vijay's Master are yet to release and the films have topped the most Twitter movie charts of 2020. Also, Yash's KGF 2, Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer RRR are among the movies that are yet to release and currently ruling the social media.

Also, Mahesh Babu, Vijay, Keerthy Suresh and Samantha Akkineni are among the most tweeted south actors. The data collected by Twitter is from January 1st to November 5, 2020.

Check out the full list below:

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay's Master is set to release during Pongal 2021. He is also looking forward to kickstarting the shooting of his 65th film that will be helmed by Nelson Dhilipikumar and backed by Sun Pictures production.

