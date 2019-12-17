Vijay's Thalapathy 64: Complaint filed against the film's entire crew for smoking inside a school's premises

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film has courted controversy after a complaint was filed against the crew for smoking at a school campus that is for visually challenged children in Chennai.

Tamil star Vijay's films are no new to controversies. His previous films Mersal, Theri and Bigil ran into trouble for several reasons. Now, his next film tentatively called Thalapathy 64 has hit headlines after the film's crew members were caught smoking inside the school campus. Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film has courted controversy after a complaint was filed against the crew for smoking at a school campus that is for visually challenged children in Chennai. The complaint has been filed against the makers of the film and also authorities of the Department of Differently Abled Welfare for granting permission to shot the film.

The press release statement read: “The Section 4 of the COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) states that, ‘Smoking in public places is prohibited’. On the other hand, Section 6 (b) states that the sale or usage of cigarettes or any other tobacco product is prohibited within 100 yards of any educational institution; be it school, college or even a tuition centre’. The movie crew has shown such a lethargic attitude by smoking inside the school where countless number of disabled children get educated."

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Thalapathy 64 also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Antony Varghese, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. Gouri Kishan, Ramya Subramanian and Soundarya Nandakumar in important roles. After wrapping up the Chennai schedule, the team is currently shooting for the film in Karanataka.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Read More