Vijay's Thalapathy 64 with Lokesh Kanagaraj gets a title? Find Out

While we wait to know what's in stores for us, according to reports, the makers of Vijay starrer Thalapathy 64 have decided to title the film as 'JD'.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film starring Vijay in the lead is tentatively called Thalapathy 64. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as it will see Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi together on the big screen for the first time. While we wait to know what's in stores for us, according to reports, the makers have decided to title the film as 'JD'. It is said that Vijay's name in the film is James Durairaj aka JD and so, the makers of Vijay starrer decided this short title that sets high curiosity among the moviegoers. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

The suspense regarding the film's title will end today at 5 PM as the makers are set to release the first poster of Thalapathy 64. The first look, poster of the film will be released today, on December 31st, at 5 PM. The first poster of Thalapathy Vijay starrer is going to be a huge treat for fans as they will ring in New Year's on a good note. How excited are you for the first look Vijay starrer? Meanwhile, according to media reports, both the female leads of the Vijay starrer Thalapathy 64 – Malavika Mohanan and Andrea - will perform action scenes in the film.

#Thalapathy64update Dec 31st 5pm! Get ready nanba pic.twitter.com/BkMR2oMQmX — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) December 28, 2019

Apart from Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Thalapathy 64 will also see Shanthanu, Malavika Mohanan playing the female lead, Kaithi villain Arjun Das will be seen in a negative role, 96 famed actor Gouri G. Kishan, popular VJ Ramya Subramanian among others are also a part of this Vijay starrer. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music.

