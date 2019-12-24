Vijay's Thalapathy 64: Vijay Sethupathi to join the shooting soon

South star Vijay has been shooting in Shimoga, Karnataka for the third schedule of his next film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 64'. It is being said that there will be a prison sequence in Shimoga location and picture of the prison set is making rounds on social media. Buzz is that Vijay Sethupathi will be joining the sets in a couple of days to shoot his portion for the film. Apparently, Vijay Sethupathi’s part will be shot in the prison background.

Recently, Shanthanu, who is also a part of the film, shared a picture on Twitter and revealed that he had landed in Shimoga to shoot his portion in the film. The shooting has been happening at a fast pace and the team had wrapped a schedule in Delhi and Chennai recently. An ensemble of star cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Andrea Jeremiah will be seen ion key roles in the movie. It was recently announced that Dheena, who was seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Karthi starrer Kaithi, will also be playing a key role in Thalapathy 64.

Meanwhile, in what can be termed as a piece of sweet news for both fans of Vijay and Lokesh, it is being speculated that they might join hands for one more movie post wrapping up Thalapathy 64. The reason being cited is that Thalapathy is mighty impressed with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Actor Munishkanth, who had appeared in the director's Maanagaram had also confirmed the same in an interview.