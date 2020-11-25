Vijay's Thalapathy 65: Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are in talks with the makers for the film?

The makers of Thalapathy 65 are planning to rope in Bollywood celebs Deepika Padukone and John Abraham to play the female lead and the antagonist, respectively.

Vijay's Master is one of the much-awaited films that the audience is looking forward to watch in the cinema halls. Equally, Thalapathy Vijay's other upcoming films are quite in the buzz. It was reported sometime back that Nelson Dilipkumar will helm the project. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. Now according to latest reports, the makers are planning to rope in Bollywood celebs and John Abraham to play the female lead and the antagonist, respectively. However, there is no confirmation if the team is already in talks with the actors for the same.

Well, if the makers manage to get these dream cast onboard for the same, it will be one of the biggest Tamil projects ever. Meanwhile, Nelson Dilipkumar is busy with the shooting of his upcoming projects and is completing Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor shoot. The director is expected to make an announcement about his other projects once he wraps up his current projects. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Master, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady, while Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing key roles.

Master teaser was released on the occasion of Diwali and it received an immense response on social media. Bankrolled by XB Film Creators, Master has music composed by Anirudh

