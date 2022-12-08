Vijay's Thalapathy 67 announcement soon?

Thalapathy Vijay fans keep an eye out for every update on the actor's upcoming films. After Varisu, the celebrated actor will collaborate with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a project tentatively titled Thalapathy67. Recently, a monochrome picture of the protagonist posing with the team is doing rounds on social media. It is believed that this is a glimpse from the movie's promo shoot. If this turns out to be true, we can expect an exciting update on the venture shortly.

Many exciting reports surrounding the untitled project are doing rounds and one of them suggests that Thalapathy Vijay will be seen as a gangster from the 40s in his next. According to reports, Bollywood hunk Sanjay Dutt will be making his Kollywood debut with the film. He is most likely to be seen as the lead antagonist in the movie. Other actors who are expected to be a part of the cast are Vishal, Mahendra Dhoni, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, along with others.