Vijay's Varisu was also offered to Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and Ram Charan? Dil Raju makes a BIG revelation
Ace producer Dil Raju recently made a big revelation that Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu was initially offered to other leading South men like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and Ram Charan.
Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Motwani will be gracing the silver screens with the upcoming family entertainer, Varisu during Pongal 2023 on 12th January. As movie buffs wait for the drama to reach the cinema halls, well-known producer Dil Raju recently made a big revelation regarding the project.
Speaking to a Telugu news channel, he disclosed that Thalapathy Vijay was not the first choice for Vamshi Paidipally's directorial. According to Dil Raju, the script of Varisu was originally penned keeping in mind superstar Mahesh Babu. Although the Spyder actor was preoccupied with other work commitments at the time, the film was offered to RRR star Ram Charan. As it turned out the Mega Power Star also could not find the dates to do Varisu. Following this, the movie was offered to Allu Arjun and Prabhas as well, who had their hands full with other dramas. Finally,Thalapathy Vijay was locked in as the protagonist of the venture.
About Varisu
If the reports are to be believed, Varisu will share the tale of a business tycoon and his heir, who takes over the business under unfavorable circumstances. Aside from Thalapathy Vijay, and Rashmika Mandanna as the leading pair, the film enjoys a stellar star cast with R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushboo, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish doing prominent roles, along with others. Bankrolled by Dil Raju under the prestigious banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, renowned music composer S Thaman has rendered the songs and background score for the movie. The technical crew of the drama also has onboard Karthik Palani as the cinematographer and Praveen K. L as the editor.
For the unversed, Varisu will be clashing with Ajith Kumar-led Thunivu at the box office during Pongal 2023.
