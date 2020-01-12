Vikatan Awards 2019: Taapsee Pannu shares her surreal moment with Dhanush and Vetrimaaran
Vikatan Awards 2019 took place yesterday in Chennai and was attended by who's who from the Tamil film industry. Dhanush, director Vetrimaaran, Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Sethupathi, among other celebs graced the awards ceremony. Winning big at the event were Asuran, Vada Chennai and 96. Asuran bagged the Best Actor and Best Director awards respectively. The gorgeous Taapsee Pannu won Best Actress Award for Game Over. The actress is currently over the moon and expressed her happiness with fans on social media.
Check out the full winners list below:
Best Film: Peranbu Best
Director: Vetrimaaran (Asuran)
Best Actor (Male): Dhanush (Asuran)
Best Actor (Female): Taapsee Pannu (Game Over)
Best Story: Athiyan Athirai (Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu)
Best Screenplay: Thiagaraja Kumararaja, Mysskin, Nalan Kumarasamy, Neelan K Sekar (Super Deluxe)
Best Dialogues: Halitha Shameem (Sillu Karupatti) and Sabarivaasan Shanmugam (KD Engira Karuppudurai)
Best Supporting Actor (Male): George Maryan (Kaithi)
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Ramya Krishnan (Super Deluxe)
Best Singer (Male) – Anthony Daasan for Sodakkufrom Thaanaa Serndha Koottam
Best Singer (Female) – Chinmayi for Kaathalae from 96
Best Debut Actor (Male) – Adithya Bhaskar for 96
Best Debut Actor (Female) – Raiza Wilson for Pyaar Prema Kaadhal
Best Lyricist – Karthik Netha for 96
Best Child Artiste – Ditya Bhande for Lakshmi
Best Makeup Artist – Banu AR, Abdul Razzaq, LECACY FX
Best Costume Designer – Eka Lakhani
Best Choreographer – Jani Master for Gulaebaghavali
Best Stunt Choreographer – Dhilip Subbarayan for Vada Chennai, Kaala
Best Animation Visual Effects – Shankar, V Srinivas Mohan for 2.0
Best Production – Vijay Sethupathi Productions for Merku Thodarchi Malai
Best Film crew – 96
Best Entertaining Film – Kadai Kutty Singam
Most Popular Film – 2.0
