Vikatan Awards 2019: Taapsee Pannu shares her surreal moment with Dhanush and Vetrimaaran

Calling it a surreal experience, actress Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram and shared a picture with Dhanush and director Vetrimaaran. Check it out below.
4127 reads Mumbai Updated: January 12, 2020 11:20 am
Vikatan Awards 2019: Taapsee Pannu shares her surreal moment with Dhanush and VetrimaaranVikatan Awards 2019: Taapsee Pannu shares her surreal moment with Dhanush and Vetrimaaran
Vikatan Awards 2019 took place yesterday in Chennai and was attended by who's who from the Tamil film industry. Dhanush, director Vetrimaaran, Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Sethupathi, among other celebs graced the awards ceremony. Winning big at the event were Asuran, Vada Chennai and 96. Asuran bagged the Best Actor and Best Director awards respectively. The gorgeous Taapsee Pannu won Best Actress Award for Game Over. The actress is currently over the moon and expressed her happiness with fans on social media. 

Calling it a surreal experience, Taapsee took to Instagram and shared a picture with Dhanush and director Vetrimaaran. Sharing an epic moment, Taapsee wrote, "Before the clock strikes 12....Who would’ve thought ...Exactly 9 years later From 11th Jan 2011 to 11th Jan 2020...Some coincidences are SURREAL !." Talking about Vetrimaaran and Dhanush's film Asuran,  the film has now created a milestone, as it crossed 100 days in cinema houses. The film has won multiple awards and among many is Vikatan Awards 2019.

Check out the full winners list below: 

Best Film: Peranbu Best 

Director: Vetrimaaran (Asuran) 

Best Actor (Male): Dhanush (Asuran) 

Best Actor (Female): Taapsee Pannu (Game Over) 

Best Story: Athiyan Athirai (Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu)

 Best Screenplay: Thiagaraja Kumararaja, Mysskin, Nalan Kumarasamy, Neelan K Sekar (Super Deluxe) 

Best Dialogues: Halitha Shameem (Sillu Karupatti) and Sabarivaasan Shanmugam (KD Engira Karuppudurai) 

Best Supporting Actor (Male): George Maryan (Kaithi) 

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Ramya Krishnan (Super Deluxe)

Best Singer (Male) – Anthony Daasan for Sodakkufrom Thaanaa Serndha Koottam

Best Singer (Female) – Chinmayi for Kaathalae from 96

Best Debut Actor (Male) – Adithya Bhaskar for 96

Best Debut Actor (Female) – Raiza Wilson for Pyaar Prema Kaadhal

Best Lyricist – Karthik Netha for 96

Best Child Artiste – Ditya Bhande for Lakshmi

Best Makeup Artist – Banu AR, Abdul Razzaq, LECACY FX

Best Costume Designer – Eka Lakhani

Best Choreographer – Jani Master for Gulaebaghavali

Best Stunt Choreographer – Dhilip Subbarayan for Vada Chennai, Kaala

Best Animation Visual Effects – Shankar, V Srinivas Mohan for 2.0

Best Production – Vijay Sethupathi Productions for Merku Thodarchi Malai

Best Film crew – 96

Best Entertaining Film – Kadai Kutty Singam

Most Popular Film – 2.0

Credits :Instagram

