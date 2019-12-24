Vikram 58: Chiyaan Vikram starrer to be named Cobra? Find Out

South star Vikram's next film, tentatively titled Vikram 58, is reportedly titled Cobra.

Kollywood star Vikram’s next film tentatively titled Vikram 58, with Imaikkaa Nodigal fame Ajay Gnanamuthu, went on floors a month back in Chennai. Currently, the film is being shot at Alleppey. Now, grapevine has that the film will be titled Cobra. Recently, reports emerged speculating the movie would be titled Amar. However, there has been no official confirmation on either. An end to all the speculations will be arrived this week, as the makers will be revealing the title poster this week.

Other then Vikram, the film has Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame playing the lead lady, while former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan will also be making his acting debut in this film. It is being said that the film is a pan Indian project as it will be released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. Asuran fame Teejay will also be playing an important role in the film. As far as the technical team is concerned, the film will have music by AR Rahman, while Sivakumar Vijayan will be cranking the camera. The film produced by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, and is expected to hit the screens by April 2020.

Meanwhile, Vikram is also busy with the shooting of ace director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. Shooting of the film is currently happening in Thailand. Along with Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi are also in Thailand to shoot their part. The movie also has , Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lal, Trisha among the others.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More