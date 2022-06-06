Vikram: Amul commemorates the success of Kamal Haasan's mass entertainer with their latest topical

Kamal Haasan's latest release Vikram has proved to be another feather in the cap of the celebrated actor. The action entertainer is being appreciated by the movie buffs and is also performing exceedingly well on the ticket counters.

Recently, popular dairy brand, Amul commemorated the commercial and critical triumph of Vikram in its latest topical. It featured Kamal Haasan's character from the movie, Agent Vikram holding a rifle in one hand and a toasted butter in the other, against the backdrop of a battlefield. Dropping the post on Instagram, they wrote, “#Amul Topical: Kamal Haasan excels in his comeback blockbuster!”

Check out the post below:

Coming to the film's storyline, Karnan (Kamal Haasan) comes to know that his son is one of the victims of the gang. Keen on revenge, he chalks out a plan and is later introduced as Vikram, the same character played by Kamal Haasan in his 1986 flick, Vikram. A police team headed by Amar (Fahadh Faasil) starts looking into the matter. His chief suspect is Sandhanam (Vijay Sethupathi), who is a dangerous drug lord. Sandhanam is in search of that shipment, which can make him the king of the mafia. What happens next, makes for an edge of the seat watch.

Vikram enjoys an ensemble cast including Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das, apart from others. Financed by Kamal Haasan's own production house Raaj Kamal Films International, Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the movie.

In the meantime, a few hours prior to Vikram's theatrical release on 3 June, director Lokesh Kanagaraj posted on social media. "This is the most emotional I've ever felt before the release of my film. As I can remember, ever since I was a kid, I loved Ulayanayagan the most. This is a surreal experience for me, that I am directing a film in his honor," Lokesh's note reads.

