Vikram and Dhruv Vikram's Chiyaan 60: Cast and crew the Karthik Subbaraj directorial get vaccinated

It was earlier reported that the makers have plans to kickstart the shooting process in July.

It is well known by now that Karthik Subbaraj is joining hands with Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram for his next directorial. Tentatively titled Chiyaan60, this will be the first film that will have Vikram and his son sharing screen space. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander and it will be bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under his home banner Seven Screen Studio. It was earlier reported that the film will go on floors in July.

With this, a new report has now come up stating the film’s cast and crew have taken their vaccinations in order to stay safe during the shooting process. It is speculated that this film will be a gangster flick. It was announced by Karthik Subbaraj a few months back that the film will also have popular Boby Simha on board to play a key role. Meanwhile, other than Chiyaan 60, Vikram also has in his kitty, a magnum opus by Mani Ratnam.

Titled Ponniyin Selvan, the historical flick has an ensemble of star cast including , Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Jayam Ravi. He also has in his kitty, a film titled Cobra directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. On the other hand, it was announced recently that Dhruv Vikram will be collaborating with Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame for his next film. The director recently wrapped up his next project with Dhanush titled Karnan. Meanwhile, Karthik Subbaraj’s latest film Jagame Thandhiram with Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles received lukewarm response from the fans. The film had a direct release on the OTT platform Netflix.

