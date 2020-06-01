Vikram and Karthik Subbaraj to collaborate for Chiyaan 60? Find out

Chiyaan Vikram's next film tentatively titled Chiyaan60 will be directed by critically acclaimed director Karthik Subbaraj.

While social media was buzzing with speculations for Chiyaan Vikram’s next film after Cobra, a new report has now emerged, stating that the actor’s next film will be directed by Karthik Subbaraj. According to DT Next, they have been holding talks for a while now. If everything goes as per the plan, Lalit Kumar will produce the film. The report added that the shooting will be commenced as soon as the lockdown is lifted and Vikram will simultaneously work for Ponniyin Selvan too.

The English daily quoted a source as saying, “Talks are on for Chiyaan 60 with Karthik. Lalit Kumar is likely to produce a Vikram film again after Cobra. If things fall in place, an official announcement will be made soon. The shoot will go on floors soon and will be simultaneously shot alongside Ponniyin Selvan”. Meanwhile, Chiyaan Vikram’s Dhuruva Natchathiram, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon is expected to be released as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Before the lockdown, he was shooting for Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra. The film’s cast and crew were in Russia when the lockdown was imposed and the pandemic outspread started. The team canceled the shooting and returned to India. The makers have revealed Vikram’s first look poster for the film and the motion poster. It is being reported that Vikram will be seen in multiple avatars in Cobra. As far as Ponniyin Selvan is concerned, hearsay has that he will be seen as Chola kind Adithya Karikaalan in the Mani Ratnam directorial.

Credits :DT Next

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×