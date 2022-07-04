Vikram audio launch: When Silambarasan TR left everyone impressed as he recreated Kamal Haasan's Andavar step

Silambarasan TR was a guest at the grand audio launch of Kamal Haasan's action entertainer Vikram, which took place in May this year. Looking all dapper in an all-white ensemble, the Maanaadu star left everyone dumbstruck with his dancing prowess as he recreated the steps of Andavar song from the movie. In the video that surfaced on social media, Kamal Haasan can be seen applauding Silambarasan TR for a breathtaking performance.

Post attending the event, the actor also took to Twitter and wrote, "Was happy to be a part of the Vikram audio release function.. all the best to the entire team of Vikram, and thank you for all the love God bless." For the unversed, the trailer of Vikram was also unveiled on the same day.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the project also had Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Released on 3rd June this year, the flick turned out to be a massive commercial success. Backed by Kamal Haasan himself under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, the venture also featured Naren, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, Anthony Varghese, Arjun Das and Chemban Vinod in secondary roles.

On the other hand, Silambarasan TR will next grace the silver screens with Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu. According to reports, the project will explore a novel subject and will show the actor in a never seen avatar. The movie marks the third collaboration of the star with director Gautham Menon, and also the Oscar-winner musician A R Rahman. Billed as a hard-hitting action drama, the venture is likely to hit the silver screens on 15th September this year.

