Vikram begins Cobra promotions: Team spotted at airport as they head to Trichy and Madurai; PHOTOS

Vikram has been making headlines with his professional commitments lately. He will next appear on the silver screen with Ajay Gnanamuthu's action thriller, Cobra. The project is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on 31st August this year. As the release nears, the team has commenced the promotional journey of the suspense drama. Vikram and the team were recently captured by the shutterbugs at the airport as they were headed to Trichy and Madurai for promotions. The 'I' actor looked dapper in a black jacket and blue denim with beard and long hair.

As per reports, the star will be seen in vivid looks in this spy thriller. Cobra also marks the acting debut of former cricketer Irfan Pathan, who will be seen in a crucial role in the movie. Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya, Mohammad Ali Baig, Kaniha, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi, and K. S. Ravikumar will also play supporting roles in the flick. Srinidhi Shetty, Sarjano Khalid, and Roshan Mathew will be stepping into Kollywood with the drama. For the unversed, Vikram will essay the role of a Turkish Interpol officer in the film.

Check out the pictures below:

Now coming to the technical crew, music maestro AR Rahman has rendered the tunes for the drama, while Harish Kannan has cranked the camera. Bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio, Bhuvan Srinivasan has headed the editing department for Cobra.

Vikram will further portray an important role in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. This much-discussed venture has an ensemble cast with Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead, apart from the rest.

He has also joined forces with filmmaker Pa Ranjith for the flick tentatively called Chiyaan 61. The film is expected to go on floors soon.