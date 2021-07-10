Vikram First Look: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi make an intriguing trio for action thriller

As Kamal Haasan has shared the first look of Vikram, the fans must have been looking forward to the release of this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

Kamal Haasan fans have all the reasons to grin ear to ear today. After all, the makers of his much awaited action thriller Vikram have shared the first look of the movie. To note, the Lokesh Kanagaraj will also star Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead. The movie has been making the headlines since its inception as it will mark Kamal Haasan’s 232nd film and the superstar had shared the teaser of the same on his 66th birthday last year.

And now, the legendary actor once again took to social media and shared the first look of Vikram on his Twitter account. The first look featured a monochromatic poster which had high contrast pictures of Kamal, Fahadh and Vijay in the form of a collage. Although not much details about the plot have been revealed but it is speculated to be a gangster flick and watching the three megastar in one frame has certainly raised the audience’s expectation from Vikram. Sharing the poster, Kamal wrote, ““Only valour should wear the crown” I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram”.

Take a look at Kamal Haasan’s tweet:

To note, stunt choreographer duo AnbAriv, also known as Anbumani and Arivumani or Anbu and Arivu, has also been roped in for Vikram. Lokesh had shared the news on micro blogging site Twitter as he shared a pic of himself with Kamal Haasan Anbumani and Arivumani. Lokesh captioned the image as, “Welcome onboard @anbariv Masters @ikamalhaasan @RKFI#Vikram.” To recall, while Vikram had gone on the floor before the second wave had hit the nation, the shooting was halted due to the lockdown imposed due to the spike in COVID 19 cases across the country.

