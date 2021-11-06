Vikram Glimpse: Kamal Haasan guarantees visual treat with power packed action in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film

Kamal Haasan is one of the finest and most versatile actors in Indian cinema. He is teaming up with two other talented actors of South- Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil for a Lokesh Kangaraj's directorial film titled Vikram. Today, ahead of Kamal's 67th birthday on November 7, the makers shared a glimpse video of Vikram.

It features the seasoned performer in an intense new avatar and caters to those fond of realistic action sequences. The video suggests that the biggie will feature a jail setting and several tense moments. Anirudh's electrifying mass background music sets the notes high. It is sure short a visual deight to fans for this birthday.

Recently, Kamal Haasan celebrated his birthday in advance with Fahadh Faasil, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and others on the sets of Vikram. The actor got a surprise pre-birthday party alongside a customised cake having Kamal Haasan's first look from Vikram on it.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi reacts to the airport attack: 'A very minor issue was blown out of proportion'

Kanagaraj has taken the title from Kamal Haasan’s 1986 actioner of the same name. Vikram has music by Anirudh Ravichander while action choreography is by AnbAriv. The film is back by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International.