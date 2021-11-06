Vikram Glimpse: Kamal Haasan guarantees visual treat with power packed action in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film
Kamal Haasan is one of the finest and most versatile actors in Indian cinema. He is teaming up with two other talented actors of South- Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil for a Lokesh Kangaraj's directorial film titled Vikram. Today, ahead of Kamal's 67th birthday on November 7, the makers shared a glimpse video of Vikram.
கமல் சாரின் பிறந்த நாளில் விக்ரம் முதல் பார்வையை உங்களுக்கு அளிப்பதில் @rkfi பெருமை கொள்கிறது. கொண்டாடுவோம்! #VikramFirstGlance#HBDKamalHaasan #KamalHaasan #Vikram_April2022 #Vikram @ikamalhaasan @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl #FahadhFaasil
Recently, Kamal Haasan celebrated his birthday in advance with Fahadh Faasil, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and others on the sets of Vikram. The actor got a surprise pre-birthday party alongside a customised cake having Kamal Haasan's first look from Vikram on it.
