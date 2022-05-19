Vikram Hindi Trailer Out: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil's action-thriller won't let you blink

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil will soon be gracing the big screens together for the first time in the much-awaited thriller, Vikram. The action drama will come to cinema halls on 3rd June.

The viewers are excited about this Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial. The makers have released the captivating Hindi trailer of Vikram, laced with high-octane action sequences. Although one is unable to figure out a lot from the video about the film's story, the clip promises an edge-of-the-seat watch. Yesterday, the Tamil trailer of the movie was unveiled by the makers and the fans were fascinated by it.

Check out the trailer below:

Vikram also features Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Chemban Vinod and Gayathrie in pivotal roles and has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Talking about the other crew, Girish Gangadharan is onboard as the cinematographer and Philomin Raj is the editor. To note, stunt choreographer duo Anbumani and Arivumani or Anbu and Arivu, have also worked on Vikram.

Meanwhile, Vikram makers hosted a grand audio launch event in Chennai. The bash was attended by a number of biggies from Kollywood. As the release nears, the team has kickstarted the promotions of their next on a grand scale.

The first look of the film was also highly intriguing. It featured a monochromatic poster that had a collage of Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. Everything about this forthcoming drama has struck the right chord with the fans.

