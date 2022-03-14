Vikram: Kamal Haasan announces official release date of Vijay Sethupathi & Fahadh Faasil release date

The much awaited news, which is the release date of Vikram is here. The Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starrer will be out in theatres on June 3. Sharing the news on Twitter, the Ulaganayagan wrote, "I am waiting with bated breath for our "Vikram" to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022."