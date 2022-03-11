Vikram: Kamal Haasan looks dapper & intense in the new release date announcement poster

Vikram starring Kamal Haasan along with Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles is one of the most anticipated movies in South. As the makers are planning to announce the theatrical release date very soon, today, a new poster featuring Kamal Haasan looking all dapper was released. The release date will be announced on March 14, at 7 AM.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared the release date announcement poster. The director wrote,"Vikram theatrical release date will be announced on MARCH 14th, 2022 at 7 Am." He can be seen flaunting a killer look, clad in a suit and holding a gun. The new poster is currently going viral on the Internet.

Check out Vikram poster here:

Meanwhile, the shoot of Vikram was wrapped up after 110 days of filming. In fact, Kamal Haasan opted out as host from Bigg Boss Ultimate to complete his shooting commitments for Vikram.

Vikram is said to be an action thriller written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The multistarrer is produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. This action thriller outing also has an ensemble cast along with Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in ancillary roles.

