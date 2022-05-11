Vikram: Kamal Haasan sing & writes a song with Anirudh Ravichander for Lokesh Kangaraj's directorial

Kamal Haasan, the popular actor turned singer and lyricist for his upcoming film Vikram. Vishwaroopam actor wrote and rendered his vocals for a song titled, Pathala Pathala, for the film. He recorded the song on May 9 at composer Anirudh Ravichander's studio in Chennai. Pics from the studio of Ulaganayagan went viral on the Internet.

Kamal Haasan recorded a song titled Pathala Pathala that he wrote for the film. Anirudh Ravichander took to social media to share photos from the recording session. He wrote, "Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir writes and sings #PathalaPathala What a session! Thank you sir. #Vikram first single from May 11th day after @Dir_Lokesh @RKFI (sic)."

Kamal Haasan appreciated Anirudh and wrote, "All the while I was thinking about what a great lineage you belong to. From your great grandfather to YOU, what abundant talents and achievements in one family. You are truly living up to your family's standards of excellence. More power to you my young friend."

Vikram audio launch event will take place in the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium from 6 PM onwards on May 15. The trailer of Vikram will also be launched and it's going to be a star-studded event

Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi are playing lead roles along with Kamal Haasan in the film. This action thriller outing also has an ensemble cast along with Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in ancillary roles. Helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj and backed up Kamal Haasan's production, Raaj Kamal Films International, music is scored by Anirudh Ravichander for the film.

