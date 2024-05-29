Vikram: Kamal Haasan’s OG espionage thriller completes 38 years; makers unveil special video

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan has always managed to carve out something unique in his films from his very formative years. A film that can be considered a pioneer in Tamil cinema is Vikram.

It's not the 2022 Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial but its spiritual predecessor which laid down the foundation of many spy thrillers in the industry. As the movie gets into its 38th year of release, the makers have unveiled an engaging and entertaining video of the Haasan starrer.

Check out the 38th-anniversary video of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram

The highly engaging new video released by the makers of Vikram truly captures the various exciting and thrilling scenes from the film. Moreover, the glimpses from the movie even showcase some feisty action sequences and a menacing villain character played by Sathyaraj.

The movie Vikram starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role was released back in 1986, directed by Rajasekhar and written by Haasan and Sujatha. The film revolves around a Pilot Black Ops Squad Commander Arun Kumar Vikram. As terror is destined to doom motherland, RAW enlists the commander to figure out the mastermind behind the whole ordeal and stop him at any cost.

The film initially received mixed reviews from critics but was lauded by the audience and eventually became a box office hit. Besides Haasan, the movie boasts an ensemble cast including Sathyaraj, Amjad Khan, Lissy, Dimple Kapadia, Charuhasan, Janagaraj, and many more in key roles with actress Ambika even playing Vikram’s late wife in a cameo appearance. Interestingly, the spy thriller was also the first Indian film to use a computer for recording songs.

Kamal Haasan’s work front

Kamal Haasan is next set to play the lead role in the much-anticipated sequel film Indian 2, directed by S Shankar. The movie will see the actor reprising his role as the former freedom fighter Senapathy from the 1996 film Indian.

Moreover, the upcoming sequel offers an ensemble cast such as Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, and many more in key roles. Indian 2 is slated to hit the big screens on July 12, 2024. Besides Indian 2, the actor is also currently shooting for his upcoming movie Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam.

