Vikram: Lokesh Kanagraj welcomes stunt choreographers AnbAriv for Kamal Haasan starrer

Lokesh Kanagraj has taken to micro blogging site Twitter to share a new update about Kamal Haasan’s Vikram.

Renowned filmmaker Lokesh Kanagraj has been making the headlines ever since he has announced his upcoming movie Vikram. The movie will star Kamal Haasan in the lead and had hit the floors in April this year. This isn’t all. There were reports that South star Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the role of lead antagonist in the movie. However, there hasn’t been an official confirmation about the same so far. Interestingly, Vikram is back in the limelight after Lokesh shared an interesting update about the movie.

The director has revealed that stunt choreographer duo AnbAriv, also known as Anbumani and Arivumani or Anbu and Arivu, has been roped in for Vikram which happens to be a gangster flick. He shared the news on micro blogging site Twitter as he shared a pic of himself with Kamal Haasan Anbumani and Arivumani. Lokesh captioned the image as, “Welcome onboard @anbariv Masters @ikamalhaasan @RKFI#Vikram.” To recall, while Vikram had gone on the floor before the second wave had hit the nation, the shooting was halted due to the lockdown imposed due to the spike in COVID 19 cases across the country. Indeed, this new update has will leave the excited about Vikram.

Take a look at Lokesh Kanagraj’s post about Vikram:

Meanwhile, there have been speculations that Fahadh Faasil is also likely to be a part of this Lokesh Kanagraj directorial. Gossip mills are abuzz that Fahadh might play the role of the antagonist in Vikram. However, an official announcement about the cast is yet to be made.

