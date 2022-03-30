Vikram: Makers share Kamal Haasan's intense new poster as they announce an exciting update

Kamal Haasan's Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, which also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most awaited films in the South. Today, the makers shared a new poster and update as the film is gearing up for release in June. The poster shows Kamal Haasan's half face with an intense look.

The film has now got a big boost as Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies has signed the deal to release Vikram throughout Tamil Nadu. Red Giant Movies has already acquired the TN theatrical distribution rights of movies like Beast, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Don, and now Vikram has been added to the list. Vikram is loaded with action and is expected to be a visual treat for the fans.

Sharing the news, the makers tweeted, "Red Giant Movies is delighted to associate with #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan for the Tamil Nadu Theatrical distribution of #Vikram #VikramFromJune3 #Aarambikalangala".

This action thriller outing also has an ensemble cast along with Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in ancillary roles. As per the latest buzz in Kollywood, Amitabh Bachchan also has played an important cameo role in the film.

Helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj and backed up Kamal Haasan's production, Raaj Kamal Films International, music is scored by Anirudh Ravichander for the film.

Also Read: Beast: Trailer of Thalapathy Vijay & Nelson Dilipkumar's action film to release on April 2