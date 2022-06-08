Vikram: Not Vijay Sethupathi, THESE actors were the initial choices to play antagonist Santhanam?

Kamal Haasan has once again proved his superstar status with the action drama Vikram. Apart from the veteran actor's praiseworthy performance, Vijay Sethupathi's portrayal of antagonist Santhanam is also a hot topic of discussion among movie buffs. But did you know that he was not the first choice for the character?

In a recent interview with Galatta, actor Jaffer Sadiq, who played Vijay Sethupathi's right-hand man in the film spilled the beans on the matter. He reportedly said that Prabhu Deva and Raghava Lawrence were initially considered to play the role of antagonist Santhanam in Kamal Haasan's action entertainer.

Meanwhile, elated by the outstanding response to the film, the Chachi 420 star has gifted a Rolex to his co-star Suriya for his work in the action entertainer. The photos of the meet are doing rounds on social media. The Vishwaroopam star looked breezy in a black and white T-shirt and blue denim. On the other front, the Jai Bhim actor opted for a semi-formal ensemble with a blue shirt and denim.

For the unversed, Kamal Haasan also surprised the Vikram director, Lokesh Kanagaraj with a car recently. The pictures of the superstar handing over the car keys to the filmmaker went viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan, who has also produced the film under his production banner, Raaj Kamal Films expressed his gratitude for his pan-India flick's overwhelming box office triumph. He took to Twitter and dropped a video saying that the success of his film Vikram is not merely his own. The credit also goes to all the good films being made by different artists in the country. The actor further urged the viewers to keep supporting such good films as it influences thousands of minds.

He also gave a special mention to Suriya for his outstanding portrayal of Rolex in the much-appreciated drama. Kamal Haasan said that Suriya swayed the audience in the last three minutes of Vikram. He also stated that the Etharkkum Thunindhavan star did the role just out of love and did not charge even a single penny for his work.

The mass entertainer enjoys an ensemble cast with Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in prominent roles.

