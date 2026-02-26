Vikram On Duty OTT Release: When and where to watch Nikhil Maliyakkal’s crime thriller series

Vikram On Duty, starring Nikhil Maliyakkal in the lead role, is an upcoming crime thriller series set to debut online. If you’re interested in watching a new Telugu show, here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch Vikram On Duty

Vikram On Duty is slated to arrive on the streaming platform JioHotstar and will begin streaming on March 6, 2026. The official update was shared on the OTT platform’s social media handle.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Rules don’t solve cases, so he doesn’t play by them! Meet the most unconventional cop in town, Vikram On Duty from March 6th only on JioHotstar!”

Official promo and plot of Vikram On Duty

Vikram On Duty follows the story of police officer Vikram Vasu, who takes on a high-stakes and challenging case to deliver justice to a victim. The series focuses on a disciplined officer navigating complex situations, defined by his uniform and principles.

Cast and crew of Vikram On Duty

Vikram On Duty features Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 winner Nikhil Maliyakkal in the lead role. Apart from Nikhil, the show also stars Ashu Reddy, Gayatri Chaganti, Raghu, Arya, Sameer, and many others in key roles.

The project is backed by Gnapika Entertainments, with Praveena Kadiyala and Anil Kadiyala associated with the production. The technical and writing team includes Harsha Sree, Shivaraam K, and Vedavyas Akula, among others, as per the credits shared by the OTT platform.

The series will stream exclusively on the platform as part of the Hotstar Specials lineup.

For those unaware, Nikhil Maliyakkal is an Indian television actor and YouTuber who primarily works in Kannada and Telugu cinema and television. Before entering the entertainment industry, he worked as a Business Development Executive in private companies.

Nikhil made his acting debut with the Kannada film Ooty, where he appeared in a supporting role. He then made his small-screen debut with the Kannada serial Maneye Mantralaya.

The actor made his Telugu television debut with the serial Gorintaku, which brought him significant recognition, and he was later catapulted to immense fame after winning Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

