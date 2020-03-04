Vikram Prabhu REVEALS he's in the process of body transformation for his role in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

Kollywood star Vikram Prabhu said during an interview that he has been asked by the makers of Ponniyin Selvan to put on some weight and grow thick beard.

While we are waiting for updates from the makers of Mani Ratnam’s Magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, Vikram Prabhu who is one of the actors in the film has informed Galatta Media in an interview that he has been asked to grow thick beard and put on weight for his role in the movie, and he is in the process of doing it. He also revealed that there are 27 others actors, who will play key roles in the film.

Galatta Media quoted him as saying, “I have signed in the agreement mentioning that I will not talk about the film until its release. For now, all I can say is that I have been asked to put on more weight and grow a thick beard, which I am currently doing. As far as I know, there are 27 actors in the film and it will be big. It is coming out really well.” So far, the makers of the film have released the film’s title look and it took the internet by storm.

Based on the Tamil novel of the same name by Amarar Kalki, Ponniyin Selvan narrates the story of the great Chola kingdom. Jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, Ponniyin Selvan has Abhiyum Naanum fame Kumaravel and Mani Ratnam co-writing the project. The film went on floors in December last year in Thailand. The film has an ensemble of cast including , Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha in key roles.

