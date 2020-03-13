Vikram Prabhu starrer Asuraguru full movie LEAKED online for download by TamilRockers

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Asuraguru, which has Vikram Prabhu and Tanya Hope in the lead roles, was leaked online by TamilRockers on the day of the film's release.

Asuraguru is one of the most awaited movies of Kollywood. With Vikram Prabhu in the lead role, the action crime thriller has Mahima Nambiar as the female lead. The film hit the big screens today, and considering the hype and expectations of the audience, it was expected that the film will have a steady run in theaters. However, this film has also fallen prey to TamilRockers, as the full movie has been leaked. It goes without saying that the leak will dent the film’s earnings.

The film also has Yogi Babu, Manobala and Subbaraju in crucial supporting roles. Asuraguru was directed by debutant Raajdeep, who is a former associate of well-known director Mohan Raja. Talking about the film, the director had earlier assured that Asuraguru will not be like the usual action thrillers and it will be a totally different one. The makers also released a glimpse of the film. In the video, Vikram Prabhu was seen robbing in a bank even in the presence of police officers.

The film is bankrolled by JSB Sathish under the banner JSB Studios, and it has music scored by Simon King. Meanwhile, Vikram Prabhu was last seen in family emotional drama, Vaanam Kottatum. Madonna Sebastian, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sarathkumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Amitash Pradhan were seen in supporting roles. Produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, the film was written by Mani Ratnam. It is to be noted that the film’s director Dhana was a former associate of the ace director Mani Ratnam.

Credits :The News Crunch

Read More