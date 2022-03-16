Vikram Prabhu starrer Taanakkaran to get a direct OTT release

Tamil star Vikram Prabhu will next play the lead in Tamizh's directorial Taanakkaran. According to the latest news surrounding the project, the makers have decided to skip a theatrical release and are going for direct OTT premier. The release date for the film has not been announced yet. Before this, many ventures including Dulquer Salmaan-led Salute have opted for the OTT platform.

Besides the lead, the project also has Anjali Nair, MS Bhaskar, and Anbarasan in significant roles. The film narrates the difficulties faced by young police trainees. Vikram Prabhu will be seen as a short-tempered trainee who frequently questions the ruthless methods of his senior officers. Before this, the actor has donned the khaki in his previous films Sigaram Thodu and Thuppaakki Munai. The background score for the movie has been composed by Ghibran.

Tamizh is making his directorial debut with Taanakkaran. He has previously worked as an actor in films like Bachelor and Jai Bhim. Tamizh played the bad cop in Suriya starrer Jai Bhim.

Meanwhile, the star will also play a pivotal role in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. The project is all geared up to hit the silver screens on September 30 this year. The historic drama stars Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha as the leads. Jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions, the venture is in an adaptation of the fiction novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy. A.R. Rahman will be composing the music and Ravi Varman has been roped in for cinematography.

