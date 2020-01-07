Vikram’s Cobra team celebrates AR Rahman’s birthday; Check video

The makers of Vikram's next movie with director Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra, celebrated AR Rahman's birthday. They took to social media and posted photos and videos of the same.

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is currently helming Vikram’s Cobra, gave a megahit movie, Imaikka Nodigal. This will be the 58th film of Vikram, who is the lead actor of the film. The film also starrs Srinidhi Shetty, Mirnalini Ravi, KS Raviikumar in key roles. Produced by Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studio, it is being said that the makers have completed about 50% of the film’s shooting. While Harish Kumar is cranking the camera, AR Rahman is composing music for the film.

On the birthday of the Oscar winning composer, the makers celebrated by cutting a cake with the cast and crew members. Videos and pictures of the occasion have been making rounds on social media. While sharing the video, the makers wrote, “Happy birthday @arrahman sir! ‘Oru nalla hittu padama kudunga’ (give us a nice film) from you is semma motivation for all of us! Sure we will try our best to fulfil your wish sir! Magical moments with @AjayGnanamuthu @theedittable and the #cobrateam #cobra”

AR Rahman has also been roped in to compose music for the Mani Ratnam magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which also stars Vikram in a key role. Coming back to Cobra, the film also has Mirnalini Ravi, who debuted in the critically acclaimed film Super Deluxe will be seen in a key role. Mirnalini was last seen in Suseenthiran's Champion. The film’s title was released recently which was received with outstanding response by the fans. Popular actor Anandaraj, who was last seen in Thalapathy's Bigil, is also playing a key role in Cobra. The film made headlines after the makers roped in cricketer Irfan Pathan to play a key role.

Credits :Twitter

