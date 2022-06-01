Vikram: Suriya effortlessly pulls off rugged look with spikes & an ear stud in Kamal Haasan's next; PIC

Kamal Haasan recently confirmed that Suriya will be playing a cameo role in his forthcoming suspense drama, Vikram. Just two days ahead of the release, director Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled Suriya’s look in this much-anticipated movie. The photo shows the Jai Bhim actor with spikes and an ear stud. Suriya is said to be playing an important cameo in the film. Sharing the first look, the filmmaker tweeted, “Thank you soo much @Suriya_offl sir for this."

Suriya’s cameo was supposed to be a carefully-guarded secret. Nevertheless, the hawk-eyed movie buffs spot Suriya in the Vikram trailer, which made it impossible for the makers to deny the news. Suriya's special appearance in the action flick has increased the excitement for this star-studded drama. The primary cast of the film includes Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, during an interaction with Vijay TV, Kamal Haasan was elated about Suriya being a part of Vikram, “We had been talking about making a film with Suriya at Raaj Kamal for a long time. And when I asked him for Vikram, he immediately agreed to it. It all just happened over a phone call. By the time when I went to meet him on the sets, he had already finished shooting for the film and was leaving to catch another flight. That’s when I said thank you to him.”

Penned and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the flick will be out in theatres on June 3. On top of playing the lead in this highly discussed film, Kamal Haasan is also producing Vikram in association with R Mahendran under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner. Meanwhile, Vikram also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Arjun Das, and Shivani Narayanan in prominent roles. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer for the movie while Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer.

