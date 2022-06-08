Vikram: Suriya shares pics as Kamal Haasan gifts him a 'Rolex' watch for his portrayal

Kamal Haasan is on cloud nine ever since the grand success of his film Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kangaraj. As the film is receiving praises and roaring at the box office, Kamal Haasan as a token of gratitude is giving the cast and crew special gifts. From directors, assistant directors, and technicians to actors, he has gifted everyone something special to cherish forever. Now, he has gifted Suriya also something incredibly unique that goes after the role he played in the film.

Kamal Haasan has gifted a Rolex watch to Suriya for his outstanding performance as Rolex in the film. He personally met Suriya and gifted him the watch. Suriya shared a few happy moments with Kamal Haasan flaunting his new watch as he called it a special moment of his life.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Suriya shared a few happy pics with Kamal Haasan and wrote, "A moment like this makes life beautiful! Thank you Anna for your #Rolex!

Just like audiences, Suriya's performance as Rolex left Kamal Haasan also awestruck. Yesterday, while thanking fans for the success of the film, he gave a special shout out to Suriya and said that the actor did the role only out of love and did not recieve any remuneration. However, the Ulaganayagan promised to show his love and gratitude to Suriya with their next movie.

Yesterday, Kamal Haasan surprised the Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj by gifting him a car. The photo of the actor handing over the car keys to the filmmaker has gone viral on social media. He also gifted an Apache RTR 160 bike to each of the film's 13 assistant directors.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's latest triumph also has Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander provided the music for the action drama.