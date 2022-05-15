Vikram Trailer Out: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi & Fahadh Faasil starrer promises a gripping action thriller
Vikram features three powerhouse performers - Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil together for the first time.
Kamal Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj's first film together titled, Vikram is gearing up for theatrical release on 3rd June. Ahead of it, the makers have unveiled the much-awaited trailer that looks every bit gripping, action-packed and like never before.
The action thriller features three powerhouse performers - Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil together for the first time. The BGM is weaved in well as part of the narrative. The special effects and edit look top-notch.
Besides playing the lead role, Kamal Haasan is also producing this movie in association with R Mahendran under Raaj Kamal Films International banner. Vikram also features Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Arjun Das and Shivani Narayanan in supporting roles.
Check out the trailer below:
Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer while Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer and Philomin Raj is the editor.
Meanwhile, Vikram makers have hosted a grand audio launch event in Chennai, attended by many biggies from the Kollywood film industry. The team has kickstarted promotions on a grand note!
What do you think about the trailer? Let us know in the comment section below.
