Vikram , Trisha, and the rest of The cast of Ponniyin Selvan 2 take a fun break between promotions

The Cholas have been doing the rounds for the promotional tour for Ponniyin Selvan 2 all over the country. The promotional tour for the cast began in Coimbatore and the team has been slowly getting different parts of the country hyped up about the film’s release. The main cast has reached Delhi and the production house has shared some delightful pictures on social media of the main cast taking a small break between the hectic promotional tour to share 'Kulfis' with each other surrounded by the press, eager to capture a glimpse of their favourite stars. The team has been having major media and public interactions on the go in Delhi ever since they arrived in the capital yesterday.

Fun break between Delhi promotions for the cast of Ponniyin Selvan 2



The tweet shared by Lyca Productions shows the major ensemble cast of Ponniyin Selvan 2 comprising Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Lakshmi sans Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is not part of the tour, from the main cast. The tweet read, “When we chill, we chill! Delhi …. #CholaTour #CholasAreBack”. The pictures take a small break from the hectic schedule of media junket interactions. The actors can seen sharing some ice cream with each other with Shobhita Dhulipala and Karthi playing sword fight with ice cream cones in their hands. The actors seem to have some fun in between the busy hustle and the psychically taxing promotional activities and media interactions.

Technical cast and crew

The Ponniyin Selvan project has been a long-gestating dream project for the director Mani Ratnam. The blockbuster success of the first installment has enabled a bigger platform for its sequel and the film is being projected in 4DX screening arrangements, a first time for South Indian cinema. The film is being written by Elango Kumaravel and Mani Ratnam, itself an ambitious adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthi’s magnum opus novel of the same name. The film has its music scored by A R Rahman while Ravi Varman cranks the camera. The second installment is slated to release on the 28th of April.

