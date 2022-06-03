Vikram Twitter Review: Fans hail Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi & Fahadh starrer; Call it 'Hollywood level'

Kamal Haasan's much-awaited film, Vikram, has finally been released in theatres and reviews have been pouring in on social media platforms. Vikram marks the return of Kamal Haasan to big screens after four years. With high expectations, the film opened up with overwhelming responses and reviews. As many have watched the first-day first show of Vikram in theatres the netizens shared their views on the pan Indian film on the Internet.

Kamal Haasan has displayed a fiery performance, and the 67-year-old actor’s power-packed action sequences have left the fans frenzy. Vijay Sethupathi yet again impressed audiences with his act in the film. Suriya cameo is all over the internet and fans loved his glimpse, which was legit fire as per netizens reviews. Anirudh hit the right chord among audiences with his out to the world music and background score.

Notably, the movie's story is about two siblings- a gangster and a politician- who kidnap a governmental official. A retired police officer, Vikram is assigned to save the day.

Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi are playing lead roles along with Kamal Haasan in the film. This action thriller outing also has an ensemble cast along with Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in ancillary roles. Helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj and backed up Kamal Haasan's production, Raaj Kamal Films International.

Vikram registered the biggest pre-release business in the veteran’s career with over ₹200 crores in earnings. As reported, the box office numbers will also set the internet on fire with their collection.

