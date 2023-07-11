Vikrant Rona actor Kichcha Sudeep accused of cheating by producer Rehman?

Yet another producer accused Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep of cheating. After MN Kumar, producer Rehman, who bankrolled hit movies of actor like Yajamana and Huccha, alleged that he took money from him. However, the producer said in a press interaction that he is not here to accuse Sudeep but demand justice for himself.

Speaking to the media, Rehman accused Sudeep and said, "I am not complaining against Sudeep who is the star actor in Sandalwood. The only thing is the way he conducted is wrong. Post the success of the Huccha movie, I invested about 30 lakh in buying the remake rights of Hindi films to do it in Kannada by having Sudeep in the lead role, based on his suggestions, but it did not become reality because of several reasons and Rs 5 lakh was paid as advance for a movie, out of which I got only 1.80 lakh. I asked to return the same money which I did not get back. I request him to return the money as I am in financial crisis now."

Rehman seeks justice as he went to Kichcha Sudeep's house 150 times

He revealed that he tried to buy the rights of Swarg after Vikrant Rona approached him and suggested bringing Vishnu as a guest appearance in the film for which he even bought the rights for Rs 10 lakh but the film was shelved. Later, on the actor's suggestion, he also reportedly tried to buy the rights to the Hindi film Andaz Aapna Aapna. The producer revealed that he lost 35 lakhs on remakes but all got shelved.

Rehman also filed a case against Sudeep at the Producers’ Association, eight years ago but got closed. He also mentioned that he tried reach to Sudeep several times but there was response. According to Rehman, he visited Sudeep’s home around 150 times but whenever they went, the actor would not be home or refused to meet him.



Sudeep files defamation case on MN Kumar after he accuses him of cheating

A few days ago, Producer MN Kumar accused Kichcha Sudeep of evading him after taking remuneration for agreeing to do a film. The actor filed a defamation case against him and also asked for an unconditional apology and Rs 10 crores.

