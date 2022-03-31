Vikrant Rona: Chiranjeevi, Silambarasan & Mohanlal to unveil trailer of Kichcha Sudeep starrer on April 2

The much-awaited trailer of Kichcha Sudeep's pan-Indian film Vikrant Rona will be released on April 2, on the occasion of Ugadi. Along with the trailer, the official release date will also be announced. Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and Simbu will be launching the teaser of the movie in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil respectively.

As Vikrant is gearing up for the grand release very soon, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it the most talked-about film. The promotions are going to begin very soon too.

Sudeep’s 3D action-adventure mystery thriller Vikrant Rona directed by Anup Bhandari is one of the most highly-anticipated films releasing this year. Ever since the makers launched a glimpse of the movie last year, and released it in 3D in theatres across the country, it has created huge excitement and curiosity amongst the audience.

Starring Kichcha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok, Vikrant Rona is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Arts and co-produced by Alankar Pandian. The much-anticipated film will be released in 14 languages. Besides the major Indian languages, the film will also be out in foreign languages. Vikrant Rona was scheduled to release worldwide in February but has been postponed due to the pandemic.

