Vikrant Rona: Dulquer Salmaan joins the cast of Kichcha Sudeep's pan-Indian film; Deets inside

Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona is only getting bigger and better everyday. The latest addition to the cast of the pan Indian film is Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan as a distributor. He will be presenting Vikrant Rona in the Malayalam version under his production house Wayfarer Films in Kerala. In fact, Dulquer Salmaan is the one who launched the trailer of Vikrant Rona in Malayalam.

The makers of Vikrant Rona took to Twitter and welcomed Dulquer Salmaan on board as they announced the big news. For unversed, Hindi version is presented by Salman Khan under his production Salman Khan Films in North India. The Kannada star also overwhelmed by Bollywood actor's support in his dream project. As Vikrant is gearing up for the grand release very soon, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it the most talked-about film. The promotions are going to begin very soon too.

As Kiccha Sudeep’s much-awaited fantasy adventure drama Vikrant Rona nears release, the makers have revealed a behind the scene video, showing the making of this ambitious project. Sudeep’s 3D action-adventure mystery thriller Vikrant Rona directed by Anup Bhandari is one of the most highly-anticipated films releasing this year. This highly anticipated project also features Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao, and Vasuki Vaibhav in crucial roles, along with others.

Vikrant Rona is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. Vikrant Rona will be out in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English.