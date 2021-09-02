Vikrant Rona First Glimpse: Kiccha Sudeep treats fans on his birthday with coolest avatar as Phantom

Kiccha Sudeep is celebrating his 50th birthday today. On that note, the first glimpse of his much-anticipated film Vikrant Rona has been unveiled. The video looks fascinating as it starts with little boy giving a voice-over about a devil as Sudeep appears on the screen. It has some cool slo-mo fight scenes which introduce Sudeep as a one-man army.

The first glimpse is titled Deadman's Anthem and the music along with the track is amazing as it gives a vibe of western music. The lyrics are so good too and went perfectly with the video. The music and background score has been given by B Ajaneesh Loknath. The Deadman’s Anthem has been sung by Niranj Suresh and the lyrics are by Anup Bhandari. Fans are loving the first glimpse as it looks unique and promising a visual treat.

Check out the video here:

The big-budget project is helmed by Anup Bhandari, who rose to fame with his directorial debut Rangi Taranga. The film also features Nirup Bhandari, Siddu Moolimani, Neetha Ashok, and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. The film will also be made in 3D and will release in 14 languages including all Indian languages.

The shooting of the film is going at a brisk pace post lockdown. The post-production works of the film are underway. Vikrant Rona was scheduled to release worldwide on August 19th but has been postponed due to the pandemic. An official release date is yet to be announced.